Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh Set Bromance Goals In Viral Selfie With Karisma Kapoor; Fans React

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening in Mumbai on Tuesday night was a star-studded event. Among others, Karisma Kapoor also watch the Karan Johar directorial and then took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Rocky aka Ranveer Singh. Karisma and Ranveer were also joined by Ranbir Kapoor in the adorable photo. The three stars looked into the camera and flaunted their million-dollar smiles.

Karisma channelled her inner Barbie in a pink blazer layered over a black t-shirt. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor sported a black ‘RRKPK-themed sweatshirt whereas Ranveer Singh looked dapper in white. Check out the photo here:

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Karisma wrote, “My heartline and My bloodline Rocky and Ranbir (sic)".

Soon after the picture was shared online, Ranveer Singh took to the comments section and dropped several red-heart emojis. Kareena Kapoor Khan also wrote, “Hmmmmmmmmmmm" with stars, rainbow and heart emojis.

Several fans also reacted to the picture and showered love on the three actors. One of the social media users expressed a desire for Ranveer and Karisma to share the screen soon and wrote, “Ranveer energy matches with yours onscreen, wish u work together someday". Another fan reacted to Karisma’s caption and added, “And u r also our heartbeat".

Besides Karisma and Ranbir, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening was also attended by Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Shweta Bachchan among others. Several pictures and videos from the screening are now going viral on social media.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after over a decade. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. RRKPK also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit theatres on July 28.