Ranveer Singh Requests KJo To Include These Rocky Aur Rani Deleted Scenes In OTT Release

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continues to rule the theatres with its overwhelming success. The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as director after 7 years of hiatus. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani boasts an ensemble cast featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, legendary Dharmendra and the ever-graceful Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The movie revolves around a Punjabi boy, Rocky (Ranveer) and an intellectual Bengali journalist, Rani (Alia), who fall in love despite their many differences and try to convince their families.

Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan play Rocky’s grandparents in the film, while the talented Shabana Azmi takes on the character of Rani’s grandmother. Surprisingly, the story reveals a fascinating connection between Rani’s grandmother and Rocky’s grandfather from their shared past. The film has been garnering widespread praise from the audience, but did you know it underwent some edits? Yes, Karan Johar had to remove several scenes and songs to fine-tune the storytelling and fit the romantic drama into the ideal theatre duration.

Recently, the team held a press conference in Mumbai to celebrate the success of the film. The cast and crew members spoke about their film extensively. However, it was during this event that Ranveer Singh expressed his disappointment with the decision to trim the film. The romantic drama was originally 3 hours and 10 minutes long. However, Karan Johar had to cut out a few scenes to make it around 2 hours and 48 minutes.

One of the deleted scenes included Rocky telling Rani “Love hai to sab hai", a full-length end song Kudmayi, which is shown in a box along with the credits, and many more.

“Log demand kar rahe hai ke Rani ka joh theme song tha, and the deleted scenes woh dekhe (People are demanding that they want to see Rani’s theme songs and all deleted scenes)," Ranveer Singh requested KJo to consider including the deleted scenes in the OTT version. To this, Karan Johar replied: “We’ll see.”

Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly also play key roles in the film. The music is composed by Pritam, while the cinematography and editing were handled by Manush Nandan and Nitin Baid, respectively. Moreover, the audience also gets a delightful surprise with special cameo appearances by stars such as Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan.