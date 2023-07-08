Ranveer Singh Reveals A Bizarre Incident From His Early Days

Ranveer Singh is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood right now. But like everyone who ever hit big, his success did not come overnight. Ranveer made his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 alongside Anushka Sharma. Ever since then it has been a steady rise in his career. He is known for his unique and stylish looks and intense roles.

Ranveer Singh has completed thirteen years in Bollywood. According to him, during the initial years of his career, he had to struggle a lot. Ranveer recalls a time when for about three and a half years he had no idea how his career would come to be.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranveer said, “With the love, blessings, sacrifices and support of my amazing parents, I mustered up the fortitude to keep going. I was hungry and, at times, foolish but also very persistent. I was 21 when I started trying my luck and at 24, it worked out for me in a spectacular fashion.” Ranveer decided to pursue acting in America where he was studying for his Bachelor’s degree. According to him, he went to all types of auditions but was only getting called for small roles, “Everything was so bleak. It was very frustrating. There were times I would think whether I was doing the right thing or not.” He talked about an incident that took place in his struggling days.

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

The film marks Karan Johar’s return as a director. It is scheduled to release on July 28.