Ranveer Singh Reveals Deepika 'Cried' Watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'She Is Proud of Me'

Ranveer Singh shared Deepika Padukone’s reactions while watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress watched the film, directed by Karan Johar, last week with Ranveer. While Ranveer had shared a video in which a chirpy Deepika was seen dancing on What Jhumka to show she enjoyed the film, the actor has now revealed that she laughed and cried while watching it.

Speaking at a press conference of the movie, Ranveer said, “It was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life to watch the film with Deepika. It was a Saturday night. We were watching the film on the last row-recliners. She was laughing, clapping, whistling, crying and going ‘aww’ when she saw the film."

On Sunday, Ranveer shared a video in which he revealed that she enjoyed the movie. In the video, she was also seen replicating the hook step of the song What Jhumka. Later in the video, Ranveer Singh asked Deepika to repeat him. He said, “Baby say this is Rocky Randhawa this side". Deepika Padukone obliged him by mouthing the words in a manly voice. Then they both go on to say, “Hi babes! Love you from last life". The two instantly burst into laughter.

Even before the release of the film, Ranveer had shared how Deepika keeps singing RRKPK songs around the house. “She (Deepika Padukone) loved the trailer and she understands what it means to me to be in Karan Johar’s directorial as a lead. It is a big deal. He is one of the eminent filmmakers of our country. She knows that it means a lot to me and she is very excited for me. She is very excited to see this performance. She keeps singing the songs around the house," he had said.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is doing good business at the box office. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed, “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is trending very well on weekdays… Multiplexes - especially at big centres - are driving its biz… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr, Mon 7.02 cr, Tue 7.30 cr, Wed 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 67.12 cr. #India biz."