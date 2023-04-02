Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan Reunite As They Rock NMACC Stage With 'Aankh Marey' Performance; Watch

The second day of the NMACC launch event was no less than a star-studded affair. Celebs from all over the world attended the gala night. However, the dance performances put up by the stalwarts of Bollywood stole the show. Having said that, the on-stage energy put up by Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan for Aankh Marey has become the talk of the town.

Both Ranveer and Sara rocked the stage putting their best dance moves forward. The duo performed on the song Aankh Marey from their 2018 movie Simmba. Celebs were seen cheering for them. While Sara looked gorgeous in an embroidered lehenga, Ranveer dazzled in a black ensemble. Soon after a video of the duo’s rocking dance performance was shared online, Sara’s aunt Saba took to the comment section and wrote, “👏🙌❤️🔥Killed it!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Fans also dropped in heartfelt comments seeing Sara and Ranveer together. One of them wrote, “No one can match Ranveer’s energy 😂😍😍🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” “Sara and Ranveer look fabulous with their dance moves,” read another one.

Not just Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh was also seen escorting his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Priyanka Chopra when the duo also danced together on the song Gallan Goodiyaan. Shah Rukh, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan among others were also seen setting the stage on fire at the NMACC day two launch event.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated on March 31 and who’s who of the industry were spotted arriving for the grand event. Several celebrities from Hollywood, as well as Bollywood, marked their presence for the gala opening night. Right from Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Kat Graham, Penelope Cruz to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the stars set their best fashion foot forward and made heads turn at the red carpet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here