Ranveer Singh Sets Fans’ Hearts Racing In His All-white Look, See Pics

Ranveer Singh needs no introduction. He is one of the most charismatic actors in Bollywood and is also known for his bold style statements. Ranveer aces every outfit he wears. Recently, Ranveer posted a couple of photos from his photoshoot, which took the internet by storm. In the photos, he looks impeccable in an all-white ensemble. Ranveer Singh wore a turtleneck sleeveless top, a formal blazer, and well-fitted trousers, all from Dior’s exclusive collection. He rounded off his look with a pair of black shades, a statement watch, and white sneakers. In the first photo, Ranveer Singh is holding his blazer and flaunting his perfectly accentuated, well-toned arms. In another one, he is seen donning the blazer and sitting in a chair while posing for the camera. In the last one, he is seen leaning towards the lens and striking a stern look.

The monochromatic outfit emphasised his love for fashion and his ability to carry a statement look with effortless ease. Ranveer Singh chose a gold bracelet and rings that complemented his overall outfit. For all those who believe that an all-white look can be nothing more than subtle, Ranveer Singh proves otherwise.

The photos went viral in no time, and fans showered red hearts and fire emoticons in the comment box.

Ranveer is undoubtedly Bollywood’s undisputed king of fashion. Recently, he shared another set of photos from a photoshoot. In the photos, he opted for an all-black ensemble. He wore a turtleneck full-sleeve top, which he teamed with a coat and a pair of trousers. He completed his look with perfectly combed hair, a sleek silver neckpiece, a bracelet, and a pair of black sunglasses. Ranveer in his black-and-white photos sets the temperature soaring.

Ranveer is currently making headlines for his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt. The romantic comedy family drama film is directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Churni Ganguly in pivotal roles.