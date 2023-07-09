Ranveer Singh Shares Photo With Deepika Padukone From A Cruise; Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes

Ranveer Singh celebrated his 38th birthday on July 6. While his fellow colleagues and close friends showered him with love on social media, his wife, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, skipped sharing any lovey-dovey post for Ranveer Singh on his birthday. And, DeepVeer fans are a little heartbroken. However, Ranveer Singh has now thanked everyone and his gratitude post has his lady love in it.

On Sunday, Ranveer Singh took to her Instagram stories and shared a breezy glimpse of a black and white picture. The adorable snap showed him and Deepika on what looks like a cruise or a yacht, sticking their heads while sailing out in the middle of the sea. They can both be seen grinning from ear to ear. Penning a short thank you note, Ranveer shared, “Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes(infinity sign and heart emoji)."

Take a look here:

Deepika Padukone recently cheered for her husband Ranveer Singh as she shared a Vogue Instagram post praising his contribution to men’s fashion in India through his role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Excited and proud, she captioned it with a “Hell Yea" sticker on her Instagram story.

Deepika’s shoutout post for Ranveer pleasantly surprised their fans, who were disappointed by the actress’s decision to skip sharing a birthday post for her husband. On July 6, Ranveer celebrated his 38th birthday, and fans eagerly awaited a special social media dedication from Deepika. However, she chose not to share one, which left DeepVeer fans upset.

Karan Johar, however, posted a quirky birthday wish for his ‘Rocky’. The director took to Instagram and shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of their next along with a sweet birthday note. “It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature… thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani… Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always," he captioned the post.

This month, Ranveer is headlining the much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He is also starring alongside Alia Bhatt, their second film together after Gully Boy (2019). Deepika, on the other hand, is busy with her upcoming movies Project K and Fighter. She will be seen opposite Prabhas in Project K, and alongside Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.