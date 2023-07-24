Ranveer Singh Shells Out Monday Motivation By Flaunting His Washboard Abs In This New Promo; Watch

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is only a few days away from its release. Being a Karan Johar directorial, cine-buffs have already pinned their hope for a grand visual and musical extravaganza especially with the two songs that the makers have released so far. Leading up to all the hype, Ranveer Singh nearly broke the internet when he shelled out some serious Monday motivation with his insane physique in a new RARKPK promo.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh shared a video clip in which he was seen flaunting his chiseled physique and washboard abs. With snippets from his quirky closet to moments where the Gully Boy actor is seen pumping his muscles through some workout, the clip aptly sums up the breezy vibe of Rocky in the upcoming rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. He penned the caption, “Monday Aa

Monday Motivashiun from Rocky Randhawa #RRKPK #mondaymotivation."

Ranveer Singh’s darling wife Deepika Padukone were among the first one to register their reaction. She left a ‘drooling’ emoji under it. A fan commented, “Ranveer Singh OP." Another one wrote, “WHAAAAT THIRST TRAP IS THIS." Someone else said, “Sada sexy Ranveer ." Amruta Khanvilkar stated,"Whattttttttttt like whatttttt the screen is on fireeeeeeee hot hot hot."

Meanwhile, the trailer for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released earlier this month. From soulful music to an ensemble cast, the movie is surely expected to be an entertainer. In the trailer, Rocky (Ranveer Singh) is a loud and flamboyant boy who falls in love with a well-educated and attractive Rani (Alia Bhatt). Because they come from different backgrounds, the couple decides to live with each other’s families before getting married. The movie also stars renowned names such as Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ronit Roy, and Tota Roy Chowdhury among others. The film’s music album is composed by Pritam, and the tracks released till now have been a hit among the audience.