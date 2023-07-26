Ranveer Singh Stops a Car To Pose For The Paparazzi, Gets Hilarious Reactions From Fans

Ranveer Singh is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On Wednesday, the actor was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport when he looked dapper in an all-white attire. He sported a white tracksuit and added matching goggles, slippers and a black beanie cap to his look too.

In a video that surfaced online, Ranveer Singh can be seen spotting a car while he calmly posed for the paparazzi amid heavy rains.

However, the video has triggered hilarious reactions from netizens. While some are questioning Ranveer for donning an all-white attire amid rains, others reacted to the way he stopped the car. “Mai ertiga me hota to nikal jata…..SRK thodi na jo rukhta…uske liye," one of the comments read. Another user joked that he stops his ex in the same way in which Ranveer stopped the car. “Barish m white pahan k kon nikalta h yaar?" another user asked. “Paani paani goya hai Ranveer," one of the comments read.

Watch the video here:

Besides Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers. RRKPK also marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after over a decade.

On Tuesday night, a special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was held in Mumbai which was attended by several celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi among others.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit theatres on July 28.