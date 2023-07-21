Ranveer Singh STOPS Midway On Ramp, Kisses Deepika Padukone, Touches Mom's Feet; Video Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh is winning the hearts on the internet, thanks to a mushy video of him kissing wifey Deepika Padukone at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show. Ranveer Singh turned showstopper along with his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt for Manish’s latest fashion show.

Ranveer looked dapper in bandhgala as he walked the ramp for the ace designer. However, Ranveer stole everyone’s heart when he stopped midway on the ramp to kiss Deepika, who was sitting in the audience to cheer him on. Ranveer also touched his mother’s feet and even hugged Karan Johar, who was sitting beside Deepika.

Needless to say, fans were super impressed by Ranveer’s sweet gesture for Deepika and his mother. One fan said, “This guy! Never fails to make his wife feel special." Another one said, “I really appreciate this man full of positivity and humility."

On the work front, Ranveer is currently busy promoting Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani along with Alia. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years. Besides Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers.

Recently, Ranveer was in Delhi to promote his movie when he revealed that Karan Johar very intentionally used Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai references in RRKPK. “This (RRKPK) is the most Karan Johar-est film. It has the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham feeling in it. It is very deliberate. Karan is bringing back that type of cinema that we have grown up watching. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, K3G are timeless cult classics he created. These films form such an integral part of our growing-up years. I really think RRKPK is a film which will make people happy. You’ll have a smile on your face and warmth in your heart when you walk out of the theatres," Ranveer said.