Ranveer Singh Trolled Brutally for Kicking Rohan Shrestha, Netizens Say 'Badtameez...'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his extrovert personality and for his exaggerated fashion sense, apart from his acting. The star is always high on energy and it reflects during his interactions with his fellow industry colleagues. However, his actions always don’t sit well with the netizens. Recently, during an event, Ranveer jokingly kicked his photographer friend Rohan Shrestha while he was posing for the paparazzi and netizens trolled the actor brutally for his action.

In the video shared by the paparazzi, Rohan can be seen posing for the shutterbugs while Ranveer jokingly kicks him. Rohan, who is good friends with the actor took it in a fun way and laughed, however, netizens called Ranveer ‘disrespectful.’

One user wrote, “How battamiz" while another user expressed, “Topic of discussion wud hv been if photographer ne Ranveer ko laat maari hoti… Tab dikhta fun in friendship😂😆". Another comment read, “Shame on you Ranveer 👎👎"

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Next, he will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, wherein he will share the screen space with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The romantic comedy is expected to hit the theatres this year in July. The cast and the crew wrapped up the shooting of the film recently and Karan took to social media to share BTS stills from the set.

Rohan Shrestha, on the other hand, has an interesting portfolio. The photographer has not only clicked several popular Bollywood stars but also became the first Indian photographer to shoot football legend, Leonel Messi. He also became the first-ever Indian to click comedian Kevin Hart.

