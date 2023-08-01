Ranveer Singh Was a 'Wreck' Before Dola Re Dola, Vaibhavi Merchant Reveals: 'He Was Nervous About...'

Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has hit theatres and garnered applause from the audience, especially for the Dole Re Dola sequence with Ranveer and Tota Roy Chowdhury, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The sequence appears in the latter half of the film, followed by the song Dhindhora Baje Re. In a conversation with India Today, Vaibhavi revealed that the actors diligently rehearsed for a month before filming the sequence. She mentioned that Ranveer was quite nervous when she showed him the choreography video, as he wasn’t trained in classical dance.

“We went back and forth about adding, subtracting, depending on what was working for the song,” said Vaibhavi. During the training period, Ranveer also rehearsed for “Dhindora Baje Re," and Vaibhavi remembered that a week before the shoot, “everyone was nervous." She said, “there are no other ways to do it, you have to go through the grind."

The sequence occurs right before the crucial confrontation between Rani and Rocky’s father, Tijori, and much of it is set in motion by Rocky’s performance on stage. Vaibhavi shared that Rocky understood the significance of this scene and was nervous about pulling it off. “He understood and realised the gravity of this scene and sequence. He was nervous about whether he could pull it off. I wasn’t because I had choreographed it in a way that would complement his character. The character has almost three months of experience in the dance form in the movie as well, so we kept that in mind,” she said.

Vaibhavi explained that in their film, Karan wanted to pay tribute to other filmmakers rather than copying the original Dola Re Dola from Devdas. She mentioned that the entire film is filled with odes to various aspects, including music and past films. “It was not copying. Karan was very clear that ‘Vaibs, I want to do an ode.’ The entire film is an ode-fest, if you see. Be it a musical ode, or Yash Ji or older films. Initially, when it came out, people were all comparing, but that’s how it is, the myopic vision they have sometimes. We just have to sit back and see. I have been through it so many times that we don’t even react,” she said.