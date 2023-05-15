Ranveer Singh's 83 To Be Screened At Iconic Lord's Cricket Ground; Deets Inside

Cricket fans, rejoice! The iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London is all set to witness a historic moment with the screening of Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83. This news has created a buzz among fans, as it’s not every day that a film gets screened at a cricket ground. Scheduled for July 15 and July 16, the screening will provide an opportunity for fans to experience the euphoria of India’s momentous World Cup win in 1983, as portrayed by the talented cast led by Ranveer Singh. Mark your calendars and get ready to cheer for Team India once again, this time on the big screen at Lord’s!

According to Bollywood Hungama, there will be two shows, scheduled for 11 AM and 4 PM. The ticket prices for the shows have been set at £30 (approx Rs 3000) for adults, £5 (approx Rs 500) for children aged 5 to 15, and £20 (Rs 2000) for senior citizens and students. Families can purchase a pass for £60 (approx Rs 6000), while individuals with disabilities will be granted free entry. This screening promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of cricket and cinema alike.

When asked if it was the idea of the makers of ’83 to have the screening at Lord’s, Kabir Khan revealed that it was the management of Lord’s Cricket Ground who approached the team of ’83 with the idea. The final scene of the film was shot at the ground, which made it a perfect fit for the screening. The director also added that screening films at places where they were filmed has become a popular trend in recent times. “It’ll be like a nice two-day picnic. There’ll be Indian food available to the patrons," he said.

Sitting on the turf of Lord’s Cricket Ground is a unique and exciting aspect of the screening for ’83, according to director Kabir Khan. He explained that it will give viewers the opportunity to sit comfortably on the ground itself, rather than in the stands, while enjoying the film on the grand screen. This rare experience is sure to make the screening even more memorable for cricket fans and moviegoers.

Apart from Kabir Khan, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who guided India to 1983 World Cup win, will also be present at the screening. It remains to be seen whether Ranveer Singh will attend the event. The cast of 83 boasts of some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Alongside Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead role of Kapil Dev, the movie also features Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and many others.