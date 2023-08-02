Ranveer Singh's 93-year-old Nana Declares He Is Team Rocky, Dances To Jhumka Gira Re

While many of us are team Rocky Aur Rani, Ranveer Singh’s grandfather has made it clear, he is team Rocky. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor took to Instagram and shared a post in which his 93-year-old Nana proudly wore the tee “Team Rocky". He posed for an adorable picture with Raveer, who was seen wearing a hoodie with the words “What Jhumka" (referring to the song from the movie), and flashed his contagious smile.

If that wasn’t enough, Ranveer and his grandfather were seen dancing on Jhumka Ghira Re, from the 1966 film Mera Saaya. Sharing the sweet post, Ranveer said, “Nana is peak Rocky-ism! 93 and Rock(y)ing!!! ." The post received heart-warming reactions.

Karan Johar wrote, “Both heartthrobs." Kriti Sanon added, “Super cute! “. Fans joined in and showered them with love. “He is such a rockstar ❤️," a comment read. “Oh my my ❤️ this is so wholesome you are the sweetest! Yes! This is peak Rocky-ism I love you @ranveersingh ," added another. “Such a special moment I love how he always supports you ❤️," a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been doing impressive business at the box office. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is rock-solid on Day 5… Tue is HIGHER than Mon, says it all… The hold on weekdays clearly indicates that #RRKPK will put up an impressive show in Weekend 2 as well… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr, Mon 7.02 cr, Tue 7.30 cr. Total: ₹ 60.22 cr. #India biz."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan also made a special appearance in the movie. The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.