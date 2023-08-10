Ranveer Singh's Don 3 Teaser Got This Reaction From Wife Deepika Padukone

Farhan Akhtar’s celebrated Don franchise is ready to make a spectacular return. Ranveer Singh has been hailed as the new Don in the highly anticipated Don 3. The actor, with his captivating charisma, is poised to take on the portrayal of this larger-than-life character and replace Shah Rukh Khan, who brought this figure to life in the first two films. The teaser for Don 3 dropped recently and is being appreciated by many in the industry. Deepika Padukone also hailed her husband’s new role on social media.

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to respond to Don 3’s first look teaser. Deepika reposted the preview video with the sticker inscribed “BOOM" on top, expressing her admiration for Ranveer’s dashing appearance and enigmatic role in the upcoming film.

The teaser for the much-awaited Don 3 was shared by both Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh. The teaser creates suspense with intense shots, and Ranveer Singh’s back is facing the camera. The voiceover says, “Sher jo so raha hai vo jagega kab, poochte hai ye sab. Unse kehdo ki jaag utha hoon main…Kya hai taakat meri, kya hai himmat meri phir dikhane ko. Maut se khelna zindagi hai meri, jeetna hi mera kaam hai. Tum to ho jante, jo mera naam hai. 11 mulko ki police dhundti hai mujhe par pakad paya hai mujhko kon…" At last, Ranveer Singh’s face is the new Don as he says the iconic dialogue, “Mai hoon Don."

Farhan Akhtar helms Don 3 as a “new era" for this thrilling franchise, and elaborating on the same, Farhan shared a note that read, “It was 1978 when the nation witnessed the rage of Don for the first time with superstar Mr. Amitabh Bachchan playing the lead. While the first film continues to hold its charm, Excel Entertainment is delighted to announce the directorial homecoming of Farhan Akhtar’s Don. With a legacy firmly established through his iconic two-film action franchise with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011, the director is set to redefine the boundaries of storytelling once again in Don 3." He added it was time to carry on Don’s legacy, and this would be done by an actor Farhan has admired for a long time. The filmmaker also shared that he hopes the audience will accept Ranveer Singh just like they showered their love on Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Don 3 will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is anticipated to release in 2025.