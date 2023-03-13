Telugu actor Geetananad has already proved his mettle in films like Telisi Teliyaka and Rantham. The rising star seems to be on a success streak, earning plaudits from the masses and critics alike. Now, Geetananad is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Game On. Helmed by Dayanandh Gaddam, the yet-to-be-released action drama has already started creating ripples among cine buffs with its suspenseful teaser. Now, the makers have released the official first single of Game On, titled Richo Rich. Within just days of its release, the song has crossed over 3 million views on Youtube.

The rap song opens with groovy, foot-tapping music, creating the perfect mood for a friend’s party anthem. It captures Geetananad in various moods, dealing mostly with currency notes. Although it is unclear what Geetananad’s character is trying to gain from the song, the peppy track indicates that Game On’s plot might revolve around money.

While in some scenes, Geetananad is seen counting bundles of 2000 rupees notes and keeping them safe inside a locker, at another time he is seen to be unwrapping a black cloak-sheathed jeep, presumably something he gifted himself. Geetananad appears to be an affluent person, as he boasts his wealth, sitting inside a bathtub, filled with notes, and sipping alcohol.

The rest of the lyrical video offers glimpses of the recording room, where the singers and music composers are present, along with Geetananad himself. In the closing few minutes, Geetananad lies on a bed of banknotes, while the floor is littered with cash all around. The feel-good music and amazing vocals of the soundtrack have garnered numerous praises from netizens. They have shown their appreciation in YouTube’s comment section.

The Richo Rich rap is sung collaboratively by AsurA and Ricky B. Nawab Gang has scored the music. Speaking of the film Game On, the Dayanandh Gaddam directorial also stars Yogi Khatri, Neha Solanki, Vasanthi, and Kireeti in important roles. Earlier, during the muhurat puja of the film, Geetananad shared some details about the movie’s plot.

According to Cinema Express, Geetananad revealed, “Game On is the story of a loser, who defies all odds to become a winner. The story has emotions that surface as a result of lust, anger, jealousy, vengeance, and greed. Each character in the film has human elements and will be relatable to the younger generation.”

Game On’s release date is yet to be announced.

