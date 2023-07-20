Rapper All Ok Shares His Experience Of Working With Ravichandran In His Music Video

Kannada actor V Ravichandran appeared in a song for rapper All Ok. The rapper has given an exclusive interview to News18 Kannada, where he talked about his experience of working with Ravichandran. The musician revealed that Ravichandran has a guest appearance in the video. The song also has a leading lady. All Ok said that Ravichandran appearing in his song gives him great strength. He told News18 that Ravichandran is a good man and that is why they chose him. He said, “We are happy with his appearance in the song. The whole team is happy.” Reportedly, he also said that he wanted Ravichandran to tell the story and deliver a few lines in the song because that way it would reach more people. According to All Ok, the female lead of the video is Kannada actress Prajna. He further said that his song aims to ease the minds of the people who are hurt. The song is called Free. It is the first Kannada song which is shot in Singapore Universal Studios.

The song has been released on All Ok’s official YouTube channel today. It gained a lot of views and likes. The users’ comments showed enthusiasm. A user commented: “Waiting for all ok next one.” Another one said, “Your editing skills are on point. Impressive.” A third comment wrote, “All the best for all ok fans.” “While getting lost listening to this gem song by ALLOK then suddenly goosebumps struck after seeing our EKANGI V Ravichandran sir,” another user commented. “Get ready for another Big Blast,” one user expressed. “A smile automatically comes on our face, when we see Ravichandran Sir,” shared a user.

The video has gained 50 thousand views and 12 thousand likes in a few hours. All Ok commented under the video, “Letting go is hard, but being “Free" is Beautiful. Dedicating this song to all the broken hearts.”