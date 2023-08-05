Rapper Busta Rhymes Reveals He Decided To Lose Weight After Facing Difficulty In Breathing During Sex

Rapper Busta Rhymes started his health journey by transforming his lifestyle and shedding an impressive 100 pounds since 2020. Rhymes recently opened up about his dramatic weight loss in an interview with Men’s Health, where he shared the secrets behind his success. The artist revealed that he started gaining weight after the death of his father in 2014, which had a deep impact on his well-being. However, after attempting to be physically intimate with his ex-wife, he experienced an “asthma attack," which was a moment of realization for him.

He said, “My dad died in 2014 and I drowned myself at work. I just kept drinking, smoking, eating bad and recording a bunch of songs just to escape the pain. I also had a 90 per cent blockage in my throat because of polyps on my vocal cords, and my breathing was bad. One night I was getting ready to have an intimate moment with my ex. I had a breathing issue after the intimate interaction.”

“I was having a really difficult time breathing, so I got up and I walked out of the bedroom so she wouldn’t panic seeing me trying to keep myself calm,” he added.

The rapper described feeling like he was having an asthma attack, despite not having asthma and struggling to breathe during the moment. In an effort to hide his fear and discomfort, he walked out of the bedroom into the living room, naked and desperately trying to calm himself down.

After his stressful experience in the living room, he returned to the bedroom, but his ex-partner looked at his body and noticed the weight gain, she expressed her genuine concern about his breathing, which frightened her. She reminded him of the version of himself she fell in love with, when he used to be slim and in good health.

Her words became a powerful motivation for him to start his weight-loss journey.

Busta Rhymes further revealed that he was reluctant to undergo surgery for the polyps on his vocal cords because his voice is essential to his livelihood and how he supports his family. However, after experiencing an alarming incident with his breathing, he took medical advice and learned the seriousness of his condition. A doctor warned him that he could die in his sleep if he didn’t address the issue quickly. He then made the decision to undergo surgery and get back in shape.