Rapper Drake Wanted A ‘Fairy Tale’ Family With Rihanna, Says ‘I End Up In This Situation Where...'

Rapper Drake had dated the pop singer Rihanna for over a decade and openly professed his love for her in various instances. The rapper wanted an ideal picture-perfect family with the singer and had revealed the same on LeBron James’ HBO show, The Shop. However, reflecting on his life, Drake realised that while he had initially hoped to marry her and start a fairy tale family, the reality of life had led him down a different route. He recognised that what appeared perfect on paper did not always correspond with the path life had chosen for him.

On the show, Drake said, “As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don’t have the fairy tale, like, ‘Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna and this is like so perfect, it looks so good on paper. By the way, I wanted that too at one time." Reportedly, Drake’s romance with Rihanna dates back to the mid-2000s, when they first met while filming her debut music video, Pon de Replay. Their relationship went on and off until 2016. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the duo chose to keep their relationship secluded out of a desire to cultivate their love properly and keep it out of the public eye.

Drake and Rihanna’s relationship made headlines in 2016 when Drake publicly professed his love for Rihanna when presenting her with the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Music Video Awards. He confessed his feelings for her and said that she was “someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old." He highlighted their close friendship. Reportedly, Rihanna addressed her home country of Barbados in her victory speech, saying that her fellow countrymen would be proud of her. Before exiting the stage, she made a point of thanking Drake and kissing him.

However, Pinkvilla cited that their connection was more open-ended than originally assumed. By 2018, Drake and Rihanna had both distanced themselves from their decades-long relationship. In the same year, Rihanna opened up about her relationship with Drake in an interview with Vogue. Rihanna said: “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is."

Meanwhile, Rihanna welcomed her second child with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. They are already parents to their 15-month-old son, RZA.