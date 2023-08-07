RARKPK's Anjali Anand Reveals Ranveer Singh's Excitement For Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's 'Surreal' Kiss

Television actor Anjali Anand recently made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She played the character of Ranveer Singh’s sister, Gayatri in the film. The film has been working well at the box office. Among the many talked-about aspects of the film, the kiss between veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi has been creating the most buzz. Anjali recently shared her and Ranveer’s reaction to witnessing the ‘surreal’ moment on set.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anjali said, “You should have been on the set, otherwise aapko samajh mein hi nahi ayega (You cannot understand what it was like). Me and Ranveer were like ‘Is this really happening?’ We were so excited about it and there was no haua (fuss) about it."

Right before the close-up of Dharmendra and Shabana, the film shows the other members of their families reacting to their musical reunion. Many fans found Anjali’s expressions in the scene hilarious. Talking about being a part of the scene, she said, “We could see Shabana ji just walk in and woh hawa chalu ho jati hai (The wind started blowing), and she’s singing… see this (pointing to gooseflesh), me and Ranveer Singh were like ‘Yeh kya ho raha hai (What is happening)? Oh my God we are in front of legends and they are performing, oh my God’."

She added, “I was like ‘Tere toh banta hai, main kaha se agayi (Ranveer could be there, but how did I get there)!’ I was like his being there is understandable, but imagine me, what was I feeling. Like Jaya ji is here, Dharmendra ji is here and Shabana ji is here, like what that heck is happening? How did I reach here? It was just surreal."

Dharmendra (Kanwal) and Shabana (Jamini) play estranged lovers in the film, who could not unite due to their pre-existing marriages. Dharmendra is married to Jaya Bachchan’s (Dhanalakshmi) character. The lost lovers attempt to reunite again as their grandchildren, Ranveer Singh (Rocky) and Alia Bhatt (Rani) fall in love with one another.