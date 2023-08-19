Rashmi Gautam's Mesmerising Look In Purple Silk Saree Turns Heads

Renowned actress and television presenter Rashmi Gautam continues to leave her mark with her impeccable fashion choices. Recently, she turned heads as she stepped out in a stunning purple silk saree adorned with a vibrant magenta border. Once again, Rashmi has effortlessly set major fashion goals with her elegant ensemble. Her makeup perfectly complemented the attire, featuring contoured cheeks, a touch of blush, precise eyeliner, mascara-enhanced lashes, a traditional bindi, and a shade of nude lipstick. To complete her look, she accessorised with a pair of exquisite earrings, green bangles, and a tastefully tied-up hairstyle. Sharing a glimpse of her traditional avatar from her latest promotional ad campaign for street animals, Rashmi expressed her support for animal adoption.

“Thank you @rashmigautam garu for supporting the adoption of Indies," read the caption of Citizens for Animals, the animal rescue service organization.

Rashmi Gautam’s concern for animals, especially dogs, has been evident in her previous social media posts. She drew attention to a distressing incident involving a dog named Bruno, whose brutal treatment led to outrage in Kerala. Rashmi questioned how such an incident could occur in a state with a 100% literacy rate. The unfortunate incident involved three individuals tying up a dog named Bruno and subjecting it to a merciless attack with a cricket bat until the poor animal succumbed on Thiruvananthapuram beach.

Sharing her glamorous side, Rashmi Gautam recently posted pictures of herself in a stunning red knee-length western outfit, exuding confidence and charm. The minimalistic makeup look added to her allure, making her look nothing less than a diva. She aptly captioned her pictures, “Throwback."

Rashmi Gautam has made a mark with her performances in films like Bomma Blockbuster, Prasthanam, and Guru. She gained immense popularity through her role in the widely acclaimed comedy show Jabardasth. Her versatile talent shines through in projects such as Next Nuvve, Thanu Vachenanta, Charuseela, Antham, Anthaku Minchi, Sivaranjani, and more. Her most recent appearance was in Bholaa Shankar, and she is now gearing up for her upcoming film Trishanku.