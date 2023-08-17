Rashmi Gautham Replaces Actress Ramya In Telugu Version Of Hostel Hudugaru Bekaggidare

Nithin Krishnamurthy’s directorial debut Hostel Hudugaru Bekaggidare was released on July 21. The movie received immense love and positive reviews from critics for its outstanding humour, cinematography, music, and screenwriting. According to reports, the film also grossed over Rs 20 crore, and the makers are now all set to present the film to Telugu audiences. But this time, Rashmi Gautam will replace Ramya in the Telugu movie titled Boys Hostel.

Reports suggest earlier there was a dispute between Ramya and the makers of Hudugaru Bekaggidare. Ramya had brought a stay on the release of the movie, accusing her clipping in the movie of being used without permission. The film team fought in court and finally succeeded in releasing the film. So now actress Rashmi Gautam is playing the role of a lecturer in the Telugu version, which was earlier done by Ramya in Kannada.

As per reports, Boys Hostel will be jointly produced by Annapurna Studios and Chai Bisket Films. The movie will hit theatres on August 26.

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is a black comedy film that stars debutants Prajwal BP, Manjunath Nayaka, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa, and Tejas Jayanna Urs, while Rishab Shetty, Pawan Kumar, Shine Shetty, and Ramya make cameo appearances. The movie was presented by Rakshit Shetty under the banner of Paramvah Pictures banner.

The film notedly released over 500 theatre artists to the silver screen. Director Nithin Krishnamurthy, who played a pivotal role, has also backed the movie in collaboration with Varun Gowda, Prajwal under the banners of Gulmohur Films and Varrun Studios.

Meanwhile, the makers of Boys Hostel released the date poster, which has created a stir all over social media. The poster featured the hostel and the boys in it with serious expressions on their faces. It garnered immense appreciation from the viewers and also created a major expectation among the viewers,

The music for the movie is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, while the cinematography was handled by Arvind S. Kashyap. Suresh M. edited the movie. The Telugu promotions kick off with the makers announcing the release date.