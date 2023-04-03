Rashmika Mandann To Lead Romantic Drama 'Rainbow' Opposite Dev Mohan; Shooting To Begin Soon

Rashmika Mandann will soon be sharing the screen with Dev Mohan in a romantic drama titled ‘Rainbow’. Producers SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures announced the film on Monday and shared that Rainbow will be a breezy romantic fantasy featuring Rashmika in the lead. The film will be directed by debutant Shantharuban.

While not much details about the plot of the film are known as of now, it has been reported that Rainbow commenced its production with a formal pooja on Monday and the shooting will kick off from April 7, 2023.

Talking about the film, Rashmika shared, “For the first time I am playing the protagonist where the story is shot from the girl’s perspective. I am so so excited to bring this character alive for all of you. Rainbow is definitely such a movie that will both entertain and excite you.. the journey of the audience with the girl is going to be a crazy ride so bucket up all, this is going to be a fun ride.”

Director Shantharuban also called Rainbow ‘a one of kind romantic fantasy story’ and added, “You will see Rashmika’s most matured performance yet. The movie will tug your heartstrings and at the same time enthrall you with its inventive storytelling."

“We are delighted to be producing Rainbow, a movie that we believe will capture the hearts of audiences of all ages, across the country. We are also excited to launch our second Telugu production, after ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’. Audiences have never failed to support our inspiring ideas so far. Hence we are confident that with the talented cast and crew and quirky plot, Rainbow too will surely be lapped up by them" said SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be soon seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film is expected to release on August 11, 2023. Besides this, Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Rule in her pipeline.

