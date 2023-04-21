Rashmika Mandanna and Dev Mohan Flaunt Finger Hearts As They Shoot For Rainbow; Check Pic

Rashmika Mandanna and Dev Mohan will soon share screen space in a romantic drama titled Rainbow. The actors have already begun shooting for the same and are currently in Tamil Nadu for their next leg. On Friday, Dev Mohan took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the same. He dropped a picture in which he and Rashmika were seen making finger hearts with a scenic backdrop. ‘#Rainbow days,’ he wrote.

Rashmika also re-shared Dev Mohan’s Instagram story and appreciated his photography skills. “Again saying, nice pictures you take ya.." she wrote. Check out the picture here:

Reportedly, Rainbow is the first female-centric film of Rashmika Mandanna. Speaking about the film, the actress earlier said, “For the first time I am playing the protagonist where the story is shot from the girl’s perspective. I am so so excited to bring this character alive for all of you. Rainbow is definitely such a movie that will both entertain and excite you.. the journey of the audience with the girl is going to be a crazy ride so bucket up all, this is going to be a fun ride.”

Rainbow is produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. It will be directed by debutant Shantharuban.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is also all set to reprise her popular character Srivalli in the sequel of Pushpa, along with Allu Arjun. Besides this, she will be soon seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film is expected to release on August 11, 2023.

On the other hand, Dev Mohan was recently seen in Shaakuntalam along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, the mythological drama failed to create any magic for the fans at the box office.

