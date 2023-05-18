Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor To Begin Shooting For Anees Bazmee's Next On THIS Date

It was recently reported that Rashmika Mandanna will soon be romancing Shahid Kapoor in her next Bollywood movie. If reports are to be believed, the two actors are all set to begin shooting for the film in a couple of weeks.

Rashmika and Shahid To Begin Shoot For Their Movie On August 1

As reported by E-Times, Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor are expected to begin shooting for the film from August 1. Reportedly, Shahid has allotted bulk dates to the director of the film, Anees Bazmee from August to December this year. Earlier it was also reported that the Anees Bazmee’s comedy film will also see Shahid Kapoor in a double role. However, it should also be noted that there is no official announcement regarding the movie as of now.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood Journey

Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with Goodbye and later starred alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu too. Next, she will be seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Besides this, Rashmika has also been shooting for the sequel of Pushpa along with Allu Arjun. Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined the film. Earlier this year, E-Times reported that Pushpa director Sukumar has decided to include ‘one major Bollywood A-lister preferably one of the Khans or Ajay Devgn, if not somebody else’ for Pushpa 2. However, no final name has been announced as of now.

top videos

Shahid Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor recently made his OTT debut with Farzi. The show also starred Vijay Sethupathi and was widely loved by all. Later, Shahid confirmed that the second season of the show will also be happening. Besides this, the actor is also expected to share the screen space with Pooja Hegde in Malayalam director Rosshan Andrew’s next, titled Koi Shaq. However, there is no official confirmation about this as of now.