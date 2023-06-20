Rashmika Calls Animal Co-star Ranbir 'Amazing': 'God Has Really Taken His Time to Make Him Perfect'

Rashmika Mandanna has wrapped the shooting for Animal and she is nothing but praise for Ranbir Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress revealed that she was nervous when she first met Ranbir but she hinted that they had a ball while shooting the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Rashmika described Ranbir as ‘brilliant actor, and amazing human.’

“Rkaaaaaay. I think initially because he is #RanbirKapoor, I was super nervous but my god!! Out little secret… God has really taken his time to make him perfect ya.. Brilliant actor, Amaaaaazing human, Everything else (tick mark) Crazy no? Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya.. I only wish the best for him for life and woahhhh.. Wait! Haveeee to say this RK in Animal is bomb. I don’t think people are ready for him yet but the release is coming soonnnn.. I am super duper excited for the team," she said.

She went on to praise the whole team of Animal. “Initially na.. the film came so suddenly to me, was really surprising but I was extremely extremely excited for Animal cause of course I wanted to work with the whole team. I think I’ve shot for about 50 days now for the film and now that it’s over, I am starting to feel one big void. I absolutely loved working with my boys to the extend that they have and will always have a special place in my heart. The whole team are such darlings ya.. Everyone who I worked with on set are so professional and yet to kind hearted and I infact kept mentioning to them that I would’ve loveeeed to work with them for 1000 more times and I’d still be happy," she said.

She also praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Anil Kapoor. Read the whole note here:

Animal is slated to release on August 11. The first look was released last week, showing a ferocious Ranbir out on a murder spree. While little is known about his character in the film, leaked photos from the sets hinted that he could be playing a gangster and Rashmika might be his on-screen wife.