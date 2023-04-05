Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: A Look Back at Pushpa Actress Relationship with Vijay Deverakonda

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RASHMIKA MANDANNA: Rashmika Mandanna has gained recognition as an esteemed actress owing to her magnetic on-screen aura and exceptional acting abilities. And both of these have contributed to her enormous fan base within the Southern Indian film industry. In addition to her career accomplishments, her personal life has also attracted significant media attention.

One persistent speculation is that Rashmika and her co-star Vijay Deverakonda are romantically involved. Despite continuous reports about rumoured relationship with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika has remained tight-lipped. Often when confronted by the media, the actress has maintained that they are just “good friends.”

However, it seems all is not going well between the stars. Media reports claim that Rashmika has found love in someone else. Months after being embroiled in link-up rumours with her Dear Comrade co-star, Rashmika seems to have moved on. If Times Of India report is to be believed, Rashmika is “really fond of” Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. Leaving Rashmika and Deverakonda fans upset, the report cited a source as saying that the actress and Sai Sreenivas are “often making public appearances these days.”

So, how did the rumours begin?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first worked together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam, directed by Parasuram. The movie was a commercial success, and their sizzling chemistry on-screen left many fans wondering if there was something more to their relationship. In 2019, Rashmika and Vijay worked together again in the movie Dear Comrade. The movie was a hit, and once again, their chemistry was the talk of the town.

In early 2019, rumours of Rashmika and Vijay dating began to surface. The speculations gained momentum when the two were spotted together on several occasions, including parties and award shows. However, both the actors maintained that they were just good friends and that there was nothing more to their relationship.

Rashmika talks about Vijay

Rashmika, who frequently engages with her followers on social media, held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session where she interacted with her fans. During the session, one of her admirers asked her, “How important is Vijay Deverakonda to you?" In response, she posted a boomerang of her and captioned it as “best friend (with a lot of excitement)."

Vijay hugs Rashmika and makes fans go gaga

Vijay was invited to be the chief guest for the promotional event of the movie, Sita Raman, which features Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. During the event, Vijay complimented the actress by saying, “Rashmika, you always look super pretty." After stepping off the stage, the two hugged each other, and when a video of this moment went viral, fans of Vijay and Rashmika were overjoyed and showered them with admiration for their close bond.

Vijay opens up about his relationship with Rashmika

During an episode on Koffee With Karan, Vijay was asked about Rashmika and their relationship together. Responding to the same, he said, “We’ve done two films together in the early years of my career. She’s a darling and I’m really fond of her. She’s a really good friend.”

He further stated, “Generally, in films, I think you are put in such close proximity very quickly that your bonds develop much quicker. Normally, to sit and look at a girl in the eye and talk to her it would take me a while. But suddenly a director is putting me next to her and asking me to do a montage where I’m touching her cheek and brushing her hair. Suddenly, lots of ice is broken."

While fans continue to believe that the two are more than just friends, the actors have time and again denied any such rumours.

