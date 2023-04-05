Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: From Varisu to Pushpa 2, Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Southern Beauty

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RASHMIKA MANDANNA: Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema presently. Rashmika started her career with her debut in the 2016 release Kannada film Kirik Party. The Rishab Shetty directorial was a big hit at the box office and there has not been any looking back since for the actress.

Rashmika has appeared in several Kannada and Telugu films, including Anjaniputra (2017), Chamak(2017), Geetha Govindam (2018), Dear Comrade(2019), and Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020). The actress marked her way into Bollywood with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye. As the actress turns 27 today, here’s a look at her latest and upcoming films.

Latest Movies

Varisu (2023)

Vamshi Paidipally’s directorial starred Vijay and Shaam alongside Rashmika, who played the role of Divya. The film is about a guy named, Vijay Rajendran, who is a happy-to-go lucky man. But everything when his father becomes terminally ill, and Vijay’s character is left to manage his business empire.

Mission Manju (2023)

This action film revolves around an Indian spy who take up the deadly task to expose a nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the movie starred Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra as the lead. The actress is seen playing the role of a blind woman named, Nasreen Hussain, in the film.

Sita Ramam (2022)

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the story revolves around an orphan soldier, Lieutenant Ram, whose life changes after he gets a letter from a girl named Sita. The movie stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika in the lead roles.

Upcoming Movies

Pushpa Part 2

Sukumar is all set to direct the second part of the blockbuster film Pushpa. The film will star Rashmika as Srivalli and Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj. Prakash Raj will also be seen as a co-actor in the movie. According to reports, the first glimpse of the movie will be in the form of a teaser on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday on April 8.

Animal

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Animal, is all set to be released on August 11. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie’s plot revolves around the chaotic relationship between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an ‘animal’ in nature.

The iconic star has also won several awards for her performances, including the SIIMA Award for Best Actress and the Zee Cine Award for Best Actress (Telugu).

