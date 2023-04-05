Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Saami Saami to Chemiki Kannu, Top Dance Numbers of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RASHMIKA MANDANNA: After proving her mettle as an actress in the South film industry, Rashmika Mandanna entered Bollywood in 2022 with Goodbye. She has already appeared alongside Amitabh Bachchan and is gearing up to captivate viewers in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Apart from her acting prowess, Rashmika is also a talented dancer who has proved it in several foot-stepping numbers.

Rashmika’s dance performances are a visual treat, and her energetic moves and effortless grace have won the hearts of many. Her ability to emote through dance and bring out the character’s essence is what sets her apart from the rest. Whether it’s a peppy number or a romantic song, Rashmika’s dancing skills leave a lasting impression on the audience. On the occasion of her 27th birthday, here’s taking a look at the actress’ top dance songs.

Saami Saami

Saami Saami is a popular song from the movie Pushpa: The Rise, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. This peppy track is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and the lyrics are penned by Raqueeb Alam. The song’s video features Rashmika dancing to the catchy beats. Rashmika’s energetic dance moves and the vibrant visuals of the song make it a perfect addition to any dance playlist. Saami Saami has become a fan favourite and continues to be one of Rashmika’s most loved dance numbers to date. The Hic Song

The Hic Song is a fun and quirky song from the movie Goodbye, featuring Rashmika Mandanna. The song’s lyrics are in the Hindi language, and its music is composed by Amit Trivedi. The Hic Song features Rashmika in a playful and carefree avatar, showcasing her dancing skills to the fullest. The song’s upbeat rhythm and catchy lyrics make it a favourite among fans, especially those who love to dance. Chemiki Kannu

Chemiki Kannu is a romantic song featuring both Vijay and Rashmika in a beautiful setting, and their chemistry in the song is incredible. The song’s choreography is simple yet elegant, and it beautifully captures the essence of the lyrics. It’s a delightful song that showcases both actors’ dancing skills and is widely loved by fans. The song has become a popular choice at weddings and other events, and it’s sure to get everyone on the dance floor. Top Tucker

Rashmika Mandanna’s dance number Top Tucker became an instant hit upon its release. The song features Rashmika, in a stunning avatar, showcasing her impressive dance moves. The peppy beats and catchy lyrics of Top Tucker have made it a favourite among fans and a must-listen for all dance lovers. Yenti Yenti

Yenti Yenti is a popular romantic song from the Telugu movie Geetha Govindam, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The song’s music is composed by Gopi Sundar, and its lyrics are penned by Sri Mani. The song’s visuals feature Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda in a beautiful setting, making it a favourite among fans who love their on-screen chemistry. Yenti Yenti has become one of Rashmika’s most popular numbers, and her performance in this song was widely appreciated by audiences and critics.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News