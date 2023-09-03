Rashmika Mandanna Blushes After Assistant, His Wife Fall On Her Feet At Their Wedding; Watch Video

Rashmika Mandanna’s reaction to her assistant and his wife falling on her feet is now going viral. The Dear Comrade actress was spotted making her way to her assistant, Sai’s wedding on Sunday morning. Rashmika chose to step out in a traditional look. She opted for a bright yellow saree and tied her hair up in a traditional style. In a video surfaced online, Rashmika was seen making her way to the mandap to congratulate her assistant. However, he and his wife took her by surprise by falling on her feet.

In a video shared by Kamlesh Nand on Instagram, Rashmika was seen blushing and getting embarrassed as they took her blessings. Rashmika quickly gave them her blessings and asked them to stand up. She then for a few photos with the newlywed couple. Watch the video below:

Photos of her look have also gone viral. Check it out below:

Rashmika has been busy with her projects lately. Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s directorial Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film was released on Netflix and was her second Bollywood film. She will next be seen in the much-awaited film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. The film is slated to release in December.

Following the wrap of the project, she took to Instagram and shared numerous photos from the sets to express her gratitude. She also penned a long note for Ranbir Kapoor. “Rkaaaaaay. I think initially because he is #RanbirKapoor, I was super nervous but my god!! Out little secret… God has really taken his time to make him perfect ya.. Brilliant actor, Amaaaaazing human, Everything else (tick mark) Crazy no? Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya.. I only wish the best for him for life and woahhhh.. Wait! Haveeee to say this RK in Animal is bomb. I don’t think people are ready for him yet but the release is coming soonnnn.. I am super duper excited for the team," she said.

Rashmika has many South Indian films in the pipeline. These include Rainbow in Telugu and D51 with Dhanush and Nagarjuna. She also has the highly-anticipated Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun.