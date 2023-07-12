Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Into Laughter In Latest Photo, Pens Down Cryptic Note

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and dropped a cryptic post. The Pushpa actress shared a picture in which she was seen bursting into laughter. Along with the photo, Rashmika penned down a cryptic note and wrote, “Just my reaction to a lot of things in general".

While it is not yet clear what Rashmika Mandanna is hinting at, it should be noted that the post comes hours after it was reported that the actress has opted out of director Venky Kudumula’s next movie, which is tentatively titled VNR.

“Rashmika is already working on Pushpa 2, and Rainbow (Tamil - Telugu) and another Telugu film. She also has two Hindi projects on hand. It was difficult to adjust the dates for this project. Thus, she has opted out of the Nithin film," a source cited by India Today claimed earlier today.

Besides this, Rashmika’s post also comes amid her dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. Recently, a video of the two actors surfaced online in which they were seen spending some quality time with their friends in a restaurant. The video was shared on Reddit and had left fans wondering if Vijay and Rashmika have patched up again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is currently shooting for the sequel of her blockbuster movie Pushpa. The actress will be reprising her role as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-led film. Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil and is also rumoured to feature Sai Pallavi.

Rashmika also has Animal in her pipeline. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and has been delayed to a December release. Recently, Rashmika penned down a long note on her Instagram stories and showered praises on Ranbir. “I think initially because he is #RanbirKapoor, I was super nervous but my god!! Out little secret… God has really taken his time to make him perfect ya.. Brilliant actor, Amaaaaazing human, Everything else (tick mark) Crazy no? Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya.. I only wish the best for him for life and woahhhh.. Wait! Haveeee to say this RK in Animal is bomb. I don’t think people are ready for him yet but the release is coming soonnnn.. I am super duper excited for the team," she wrote.