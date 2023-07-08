Rashmika Mandanna Channels Her Goofy Self As She Attempts To Get Mirror Selfies, Right; Photos

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrities. She has a huge fan following. Her pictures in no time go viral on social media and today also happened the same. The Goodbye actress was seen sharing a series of pictures in which she showcased her goofy side as she tried her hand at capturing mirror selfies.

The actress, known for her infectious energy, shared a series of candid photos that captured her lighthearted and fun-loving personality. In the photos, Rashmika can be seen striking poses and making funny faces while attempting to capture mirror selfies. “Trying to get my mirror selfie right. Do you think I’m getting better at it?”, her caption read. Fans were also quick enough to comment and praised her beauty. They even called her ‘National crush’. One of the fans wrote, “Cuteness at its max…” Another wrote, “National crush”.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna left her fans concerned as she shared a video in which former NFL player Trent Shelton was trying to encourage listeners to stick through the storms of their lives. “Sometimes it takes certain things falling apart for better things to fall in place. Sometimes it takes losing what you’re settling for to remind you of what you truly deserve. Sometimes it takes the most uncomfortable path to lead your life to the most beautiful place. I know it’s hard but you’ll never see the purpose of the storm until you see the growth it produced," he said in the video.

Rashmika shared the inspiring video on her Instagram Stories but without a caption, leaving everyone wondering if all was okay with her.

On the work front, Rashmika recently began shooting for Pushpa 2. The actress will be reprising her role as Srivalli in the film. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and is rumoured to feature Sai Pallavi. Apart from that, Rashmika will be next seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is releasing on December 1.