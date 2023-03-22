Months after facing major backlash for not crediting Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios for her debut film Kirik Party, Rashmika Mandanna has spoken out about how the production house helped her land her first movie.

Rashmika Mandanna has been embroiled in various controversies in the past few months. The actress was subjected to criticism for not mentioning the production house Paramvah Studios while talking about the success of her debut film Kirik Party during an interview. Rashmika made her acting debut with Rishab Shetty’s directorial Kirik Party in 2016 opposite Rakshit Shetty. Rakshit is the co-founder of Paramvah Studios and he was previously engaged to Rashmika. In fact, there were reports of Rashmika Mandanna being banned in Kannada film industry after she didn’t credit Rakshit and Rishab for Kirik Party success.

Now, in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Rashmika has recalled how she got the role of Sanvi Joseph in Rakshit Shetty’s production Kirik Party. “I never saw myself as an actor, I never believed I could be one," Rashmika told Bazaar magazine in the interview. “However, I was always fascinated with cinema. I also auditioned for a few roles but nothing came through, and because of that, I began making peace with the fact that acting was not my destiny. However, after winning the title of Times Fresh Face in 2014, I got a call from Paramvah Studios (a production house). They asked me to audition for a character called Sanvi Joseph for a film called Kirik Party, which was my debut film," Rashmika added.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mission Majnu on Netflix. This marked Rashmika’s first film with Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra. She is currently busy with the shoot of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here