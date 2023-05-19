Rashmika Mandanna FINALLY Reacts to Aishwarya Rajesh's Srivalli Comment, Says 'I Wish There Were...'

Rashmika Mandanna has reacted to Aishwarya Rajesh’s clarification about the latter’s recent comments on Srivalli’s character from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Aishwarya has clarified that she never meant she would be better than Rashmika and only shared that such a character would suit her.

In a note, shared via her publicist, Aishwarya said her statement was “misconstrued" and that she has nothing but “profound admiration" for Rashmika’s work. Now, Rashmika has reacted to the statement.

Rashmika wrote, “Hi love… just came across this.. the thing is - I perfectly understood what you meant and I wish there were no reasons for us to explain ourselves and as you know I only and only have love and respect for you.. and ones again all the bestest for your film Farhana love."

Earlier, speaking with a television channel, Aishwarya was discussing working in the Telugu film industry and starring with Vijay Deverakonda in World Famous Lover when she brought up Pushpa. “I like the Telugu industry but I want to do a good Telugu film like a comeback, which will make my family proud because of my roots. I starred in World Famous Lover opposite Vijay Deverakonda but it didn’t work out as expected," the 33-year-old reportedly said.

“In case I were given the opportunity, I would have jumped at it. Rashmika played Srivalli well but I feel and believe I would suit the character better," Aishwarya added.

Aishwarya Rajesh has worked in a number of films in the South. These include The Great Indian Kitchen (2023), Kaaka Muttai (2015), and Vada Chennai (2018), among many others. She is currently promoting her new release titled Farhana. The film revolves around a Muslim woman working in a call centre and the events that transpire around her. Besides Aishwarya Rajesh, Farhana also stars Anumol.