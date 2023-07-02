Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Her No Make Up Glow, Checks Up On Her Fans, Sends Hugs

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most loved celebs in tinsel town. The actress has a different sense of charm, wit and sensibility and also enjoys a massive fan following. Having said that, the actress recently shared a selfie sending love to her fans and well wishers.

Flaunting her no make-up glow, Rashmika took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Hello. Heeelllloooo. Heeeeeeeeeelllllllllooooooo..Hiiiiieeeee…me checking up on you. Aaaall goodddddd? Ok good !! Sending you my huggsss, Ok Bye..love ya.” Rashmika looked all things adorable and cute, with her messy hair.

Have a look at the selfie:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s directorial Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film turned out to be a massive success. She will next be seen in the much-awaited film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release later this year.

Besides these, Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Rule in her pipeline. “Pushpa 2 will be something beyond the first part of the movie. Currently, the shooting of this movie is going on in Visakhapatnam. Crucial scenes are being shot on Allu Arjun and other cast members," the actress had earlier shared while talking about the film and added that “this movie will be mind-blowing.”

Earlier in an interview with Grazia, Rashmika revealed that her transition to Hindi films was ‘never on the cards’ but she wanted to give back to the Hindi film audience, because of the ‘immense love’ she was receiving from them. “2020 was hard on all of us, and I remember during those two years that we had to sit at home feeling lost and hopeless. The transition to Hindi films wasn’t always on the cards – me being an actor is a surprise to myself (laughs), but it happened because of the immense love I was receiving from the Hindi industry, and I wanted to give that back and do a film in Hindi as well. I feel like it’s my responsibility to do good films and be a part of films that give back to the people who love me, which makes me disciplined and hard-working.”