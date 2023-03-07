Rashmika Mandanna is our favourite. The actress recently made her debut in Hindi cinema with Goodbye and won millions of hearts. Now, the actress is all set to be seen on Zee Marathi Chitra Gaurav Award Show. A short video has been released on Instagram by the official account of Zee Marathi that shows Rashmika Mandanna opening an envelope. In the video, Rashmika says, “Marathi lavani par thumka lagana hai? Namashkar mandali, mai hu apki Srivalli. Mai apka dil jitne aarhi hu Zee chitra Gaurav me. (Want to do lavani dance? Namaskar Mandali, I am your Srivalli and I am coming to win your heart in Zee chitra Gaurav.)"

Along with the clip, Rashmika wrote, “Srivalli will come to visit you. Zee Chitra Pride Award Ceremony, March 26, Sunday."

As soon as the video was posted the comments section was filled with love and excitement from fans. One of them said, “Never thought of Rashmika Mandanna in Marathi Award show. Thank you Zee Chirra Pride Award ceremony." Another said, “Wow! It’s very good," one more said, “So cute Rashmika."

On the other work front, Rashmika Mandanna’s red carpet look for an award ceremony attracted a lot of attention. While the actress carried herself with grace, netizens were not impressed by her attire. The actress looked stunning in the black dress with a long trail, and her hair tied in a neat bun. Rashmika wore minimal make-up and wore high heels.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is riding high thanks to the massive success of her latest film, Varisu. In the Vamshi Paidipally directorial, she was seen opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The actress won hearts with her exceptional chemistry with Vijay.

She will reprise her role as Srivalli in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The shoot for Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, has begun and is expected to be larger than the first instalment. The film is slated to hit next year.

