Rashmika Mandanna, Her Manager Address Cheating Rumours; Confirm They've Parted Ways 'Amicably'

Actress Rashmika Mandanna was recently reportedly to have been cheated of Rs 80 lakhs by her long-time manager. According to a report, her manager was associated with her since the beginning of her career. Now the actress team has cleared the air about the same and shared that the news about her being duped of 80 lakhs by her manager is untrue. Following the online reports, both the actor and her manager have released an official statement addressing the rumours. They have confirmed that their decision to part ways is amicable.

In an official statement, Rashmika and her manager made it clear that there is no hostility between them and dismissed the rumours regarding their separation. They confirmed their mutual decision to pursue separate paths from now on. Rashmika and her manager said, “There’s no negativity between us. We have decided to part ways amicably. There is no truth in the rumours about how we are parting ways. We are thorough professionals and have decided to work independently henceforth.”

According to a report by Pinkvilla, it was alleged that Rashmika’s manager siphoned ₹80 lakh from her. The report cited a source who mentioned, “There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of ₹80 lakh by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager."

Rashmika’s upcoming film, Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated films. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Animal is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 11. She is currently shooting for Pushpa 2, with Allu Arjun. Helmed by Sukumar, she will be reprising the role of Srivalli in the movie. Rashmika was last seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. The film which released on Netflix was well-received by fans and critics. She made her Hindi film debut with Goodbye starring next to Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.