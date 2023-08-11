CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Rashmika Mandanna Is 'Thrilled' About Animal, Says 'Never Imagined Doing A Role Like This'

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 12:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Animal marks first collaboration between Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor.

Rashmika Mandanna is excited for her pan-India film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The national crush of the country Rashmika Mandanna was spectacular in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. After that, she established herself in Bollywood with films like Goodbye and Mission Majnu. Now the actress is eagerly awaiting Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal that is set to release in December this year, a month that has time and again proven lucky for the pan-India star since she was part of blockbusters like Pushpa: The Rise, Kirik Party, Anjani Putra and Chamak to name a few.

Speaking about her big release for December i.e Animal, Rashmika Mandanna shared that she is ‘thrilled’ about it, “The month of December has always been a lucky month for me. Starting from my debut with Kirik Party to Pushpa, Chamak, Anjani Putra, I have received immense love for all my movies that released in the month. Animal is going to be my 5th film that’s now releasing in December, and I’m really thrilled about it," she said as quoted by ETimes.

She added, “I’m eagerly waiting to see what audiences have to say about the movie and the character I’m essaying.It’s a very different role for me, something I’d have never imagined myself doing before. So I am very excited to see what fans and critics have to say!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently on a high with the massive success of her latest outing, Varisu. She was paired opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Vamshi Paidipally’s directorial. Despite having limited screen time in the film, the young actress won hearts with her exceptional chemistry with Vijay in the film.

She is reprising her role Srivalli in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which features Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Directed by Sukumar, the shoot for Pushpa 2 has begun and is expected to be bigger than the first part.

The young actress is also busy with her Bollywood career and has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. She is sharing the screen with popular star Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming action drama Animal, which is currently in the final stages of its shooting. After wrapping up the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly set to team up with action star Tiger Shroff for her next outing.

