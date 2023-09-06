Rashmika Mandanna's New Photo Sparks Live-In Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda, Fans Go Crazy

Rashmika Mandanna has fans convinced that she is reportedly living with Vijay Deverakonda. According to a viral post on Reddit, Rashmika’s recent Instagram photo was taken at Vijay’s apartment’s terrace in Hyderabad. In the photo, Rashmika can be seen all smile as she looks gorgeous in a stunning saree. However, what grabbed netizens’ attention was the backdrop in the photo which looked quite similar to that of Vijay’s recent picture, where he is striking a pose on the terrace of his bungalow.

As soon as the post went viral on the internet, fans began speculating that the duo was indeed together. One fan commented, “I’ve been saying they’ve been together for at least 3-4 years now." Another one said, “Heard that they are engaged. Not sure how true this is."

Meanwhile, Vijay recently said that he believed in the institution of marriage. He confessed that he sees himself as a married man in the near future. However, he remained tight-lipped about his partner.

At the trailer launch of Kushi, Vijay said, “I think I have become comfortable with the idea. Before marriage was a word that no one was allowed to say around me. It would immediately agitate and irritate me. But now, I am having conversations about it. I am enjoying watching my friends being married. I am enjoying the happy marriages and I am enjoying the troubled marriages, everything is entertaining. But I hope to have a married life of my own and that’s chapter in life that everyone should experience."

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda often grab headlines for their romance rumours. Their undeniable chemistry has been the topic of discussion on social media ever since they starred together in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.