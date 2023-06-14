Rashmika Mandanna Poses Like a Bold Boss Woman But Admits Cameras 'Intimidate' Her

With rich content-driven and commercial films to her credit, Rashmika Mandanna has come a long way. Having proved her mettle both in Bollywood as well as South Industry, the actress enjoys a massive fan following and is often referred to as the National crush. She recently became the cover star of a leading magazine. Sharing the same on her social media handle, she penned a heartwarming caption. A part of it read, “I sometimes sit and wonder how did all of this happen..”

She added, “How did I get here.. how is this all possible.. truly grateful.. being a cover girl for Grazia was special. Thankyou. ”. In the interview with the magazine, Rashmika was asked how she has evolved as an entertainer. Speaking to Grazia, she shared, “My personality is everything an actor shouldn’t have (laughs). I’m shy in front of the camera, I feel shy dancing in front of people, and I don’t like people seeing me cry. I’m an introvert, but my coping mechanism is hyperactivity. When there’s a camera on me, I’m intimidated.”

She further added, “As an actor, you’re literally in front of people doing something that everyone is going to watch. What I’ve learnt recently is how to lose my inhibitions and be present, and the difference is visible in my craft.”

The actress also revealed that her transition to Hindi films was ‘never on the cards’ but she wanted to give back to the Hindi film audience, because of the ‘immense love’ she was receiving from them. “2020 was hard on all of us, and I remember during those two years that we had to sit at home feeling lost and hopeless. The transition to Hindi films wasn’t always on the cards – me being an actor is a surprise to myself (laughs), but it happened because of the immense love I was receiving from the Hindi industry, and I wanted to give that back and do a film in Hindi as well. I feel like it’s my responsibility to do good films and be a part of films that give back to the people who love me, which makes me disciplined and hard-working.”

When asked about her on-screen presence, Rashmika shared, “All my performances and looks in a film depend on the director. I am a director’s actor – their happiness and satisfaction matter the most. What I bring to the table depends from film to film, but I bring out what my team wants me to bring out.”

On a closing note, the access shared how she chooses her films. “For me, it’s not just my character but the whole script that matters. The roles that I do matter, of course, but the script matters more. At the same time, I make sure that there’s a good balance because there will be films where I’d like to work for more time, and then films where I’d like to work for 15-20 days. The one thing that I keep in mind is I’d want to attempt everything as an actor because I know I can do everything – so why should I be typecast.”