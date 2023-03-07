Actress Rashmika Mandanna has carved a special place in the hearts of many, with her acting skill and vibrant personality. She is a pan-India star, with a huge fan following all over India. Did you know Rashmika has fans abroad as well? Recently, a fan from the UK sent an adorable gift for the actress. Rashmika took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt note after receiving the gift, thanking her fan.

“I just received this today and my heart melted. There was no name, but whoever this is — I love you. You truly made me smile. Big teddy bear hugs to you,” she wrote in the note. With this, she posted a photo of the beautiful gift, which appears to be adorned with a bunch of artificial butterflies. The photo also has a letter sent from the fan, which read: “To Rashmika Mandanna; From - One of you very loving fans - in UK.”

Rashmika recently went to Italy to be a part of the Milan Fashion Week 2023. She attended the launch of the Autumn Winter 2023 collection for the brand Onitsuka Tiger. Rashmika was joined by Korean actor Jung Il Woo and Thai actor Gulf Kanawut in the show.

Rashmika Mandanna started her career with the 2016-Kannada movie, Kirik Party. She became a pan-India star after the massive success of the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, where she starred opposite Allu Arjun. Last year, she made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She is currently on a high with the massive success of her latest outing, Varisu. Rashmika has reportedly also signed for an untitled project opposite Tiger Shroff. She is also currently shooting for two movies, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa: The Rule where she reprises her role from the first movie, and Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

