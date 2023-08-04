Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Is Secretly Married To...

Actress Rashmika Mandanna’s fans are eagerly anticipating the release of her action-thriller drama Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Fans also always look forward to getting to about every detail of her personal life. She was recently spotted in a program with Tiger Shroff and was asked questions related to her marriage and relationships.

Rashmika Mandanna humorously quipped that she is secretly married to the fictional cartoon character Naruto Uzumaki. The actress left everyone in splits with this answer and also said that Naruto has all her heart. She added that she desires to be like the character Hinata with purple hair. For those who don’t know, Naruto Uzumaki is the titular character in the popular Japanese animated series Naruto. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

There have been rumours on social media in the past that Rashmika is about to tie the nuptial knot with actor Vijay Deverakonda. The actress rubbished all these rumours in an earlier interview with the entertainment portal Mirchi 9. She said, “It is just a time pass rumour. I still have a lot of time for marriage. I will get married when the time comes. And for all those rumours written, I am like, let them be." Audiences have appreciated the crackling chemistry of Vijay and Rashmika time and again since both acted in the film Geetha Govindam.

Rashmika Mandanna will reprise the role of Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule- Part 2. This is one of the most awaited second instalments to the Pushpa franchise. Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1 revolved around a labourer named Pushpa (Allu Arjun) who engages in red sandalwood smuggling. He is at loggerheads with the IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil). Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat aspires to bring down the illegal empire of Pushpa. Part 2 of this series will continue with their rivalry. As reported by Pinkvilla, Pushpa 2 is unlikely to release anytime before May 2024.