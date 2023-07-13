Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Loves Desserts But Craves For Korean Chicken

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after actresses in the entertainment industry. Apart from her impressive acting skills in films, she is also known to share great chemistry with her fans. She never misses a moment to interact with her fans on social media, be it her chat session on Twitter or AMA session on Instagram. The Sita Ramam actress on Monday held an Instagram live session to have a fun chit-chat session with her fans.

After the live session, the actress started an AMA session on Instagram Stories which has now been deleted. One of the fans had asked her about her favourite food to which she responded, “I love desserts. But right now I have a major craving for Korean fried chicken."

One more fan asked about “her happy place", to which said it was her home which is in Coorg.

Another person asked what is her favourite song. Instead of telling the name of the song, she rather reacted in a fun way. She shared a video of herself dancing with hairstylist Priyanka Borkar to the song Obsessed by Abhijay Sharma and Riar Saab. She embedded a text which read, “Currently tripping on…Courtesy Vicky Kaushal.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CujHWKzugdR/

Rashmika also promised her fans that she will soon share her skincare routine with them and revealed that she can speak six languages.

The actress is best known for her acting mettle in films including Kirik Party, Chamak and Anjani Putra, to name a few. She became a household name after her performance in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise starring opposite Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. She made her debut in Bollywood with Goodbye co-starring with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

She was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu. Rashmika is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. She also has Pushpa: The Rule in her kitty.