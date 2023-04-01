Rashmika Mandanna Reveals These 2 Cricketers Are Her Favourite

The opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League 2023 was held in a grand fashion at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. The likes of Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and Arijit Singh performed at the glitzy event. The scale of the opening ceremony can be judged by the fact that Rashmika and Tamannaah had participated in several practice sessions for the high-profile ceremony. IPL even shared an amusing Instagram reel of the practice session on its official handle. And now the reel is going viral for a different reason.

In the reel, Rashmika revealed that her favourite cricketers are MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The Pushpa: The Rise actress had said that she was rooting for both of them.

Rashmika has caused quite a stir on social media with her revelation. Many cricket lovers are tweeting about her statement.

Rashmika Mandanna said - "MS Dhoni sir and Virat Kohli sir are my favourite cricketers".— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 30, 2023

IPL’s opening ceremony generates tremendous interest among millions of fans every year since it usually features the biggest stars of Bollywood. This time was no different as Rashmika Mandanna set the stage ablaze with her sizzling moves. Rashmika danced to some of the most famous dance numbers. She even grooved to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR. IPL’s official handle has shared a scintillating reel of Rashmika’s dance. The reel has whipped up a storm on social media and registered over 3 million views on Instagram.

Rashmika Mandanna has established herself as a top actress in a very short period of time. The 26-year-old became a household name after the tremendous success of Pushpa: The Rise. The versatile actress has cultivated a huge fan base with her acting chops and gorgeous looks.

Rashmika was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film received decent reviews from both critics and fans alike. Rashmika is currently working on Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and the sequel to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

