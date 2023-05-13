CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rashmika Mandanna Sends a Kiss To Her 'Forever Lover' and It's Not Vijay Deverakonda
1-MIN READ

Rashmika Mandanna Sends a Kiss To Her 'Forever Lover' and It's Not Vijay Deverakonda

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 11:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starred together in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. (Photos: Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship rumours often make headlines. However, the two have always maintained that they are 'just friends'.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved actresses who never fails to disappoint all with her adorable social media posts. On Friday night too, the Pushpa actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a cute picture in which she was seen posing with a Naruto toy. Rashmika kissed the toy as she took a closeup selfie of herself.

Naruto is a young ninja in popular Japanese series. In the caption of her post, Rashmika tagged Naruto as her ‘forever lover’ and dropped several heart emojis. Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s post here:

Soon after Rashmika shared the picture online, fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on their favourite actress. “Posting pictures without filters and makeup .that shows how confident you’re ❤️❤️❤️with yourself," one of the fans wrote. Another user dragged in Rashmika’s rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda and called them the ‘best couple in the world’.

For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship rumours often make headlines. The two starred together in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. However, they also have always maintained that they are ‘just friends’.

    Besides this, recently, it was also reported that Rashmika Mandanna is dating Telugu actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda. However, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Sreenivas clarified that the reports are ‘baseless’ and added that they ‘are just good friends’. “For some reason, I’m someone who doesn’t want people to talk about anything else happening in my life other than the movies I do. And this isn’t in regard to this particular rumour only,” he told us.

    On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen in Pushpa 2 opposite Allu Arjun. She also has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in her pipeline. Besides this, it is also being said that Rashmika will romance Shahid Kapoor in another Bollywood movie, an official announcement regarding which has now been made so far.

