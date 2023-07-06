CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Cryptic Post About 'Falling Apart' Amid Vijay Deverakonda Dating Rumours

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 09:59 IST

Hyderabad, India

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are rumoured to be dating.

Rashmika Mandanna shared a motivational video on her Instagram Stories amid rumours of her patch up with Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna shared a motivational video that spoke about ‘falling apart’ and understanding the purpose of people leaving your life amid rumours that she is dating Vijay Deverakonda. On late Wednesday night, the Pushpa: The Rule star took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video in which former NFL player Trent Shelton was trying to encourage listeners to stick through the storms of their lives.

“Sometimes it takes certain things falling apart for better things to fall in place. Sometimes it takes losing what you’re settling for to remind you of what you truly deserve. Sometimes it takes the most uncomfortable path to lead your life to the most beautiful place. I know it’s hard but you’ll never see the purpose fo the storm until you see the growth it produced," he said in the video.

“You’ll never see the purpose of someone leaving your life until you see it was best for your life. I want you to understand this and believe this, your current situation is not your final destination. This storm will eventually run out of rain. The struggle that’s seems like it’s lasting forever will eventually run out of pain. This hurt you will turn into the greatest you," he added.

Rashmika shared the inspiring video on her Instagram Stories but without a caption, leaving everyone wondering if all is okay with her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika recently began work on Pushpa 2. The actress will be reprising her role as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-led film. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and is rumoured to feature Sai Pallavi. Apart from that, Rashmika also has Animal in the pipeline. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and has been delayed to a December release.

first published:July 06, 2023, 09:59 IST
last updated:July 06, 2023, 09:59 IST