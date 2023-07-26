CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Rashmika Mandanna Shares Photo With Vijay Deverakonda Amid Break Up Rumours, Marks 4 Years of Dear Comrade
1-MIN READ

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Photo With Vijay Deverakonda Amid Break Up Rumours, Marks 4 Years of Dear Comrade

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 19:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates 4 Years Of Dear Comrade with Vijay Deverakonda.

Back in 2019, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda starred together for the first time in Dear Comrade.

Dear Comrade clocks four years since its release on the silver screen. The film which released in back in 2019 has a special place in every fan’s heart. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, the film revolved a student union leader with anger issues, who falls in love with a state-level cricketer. Recently, Rashmika took a trip down the memory lane and shared a happy throwback photo with Vijay and also added a special note that read, “A film that’ll always remain the most special to me. (white heart emoji) #4YearsOfDearComrade”.

Have a look at the photo:

The film also featured Shruti Ramachandran, Raj Arjun, Suhas, Vikas, Charuhasan, Kalyani Natarajan, Tulasi and Srikanth Iyyengar in supporting roles. It was produced by Big Ben Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers. The technical crew of Dear Comrade consisted editor Sreejith Sarang, cinematographer Sujith Sarang, music directors Justin Prabhakaran and lyricists Rehman, Chaitanya Prasad and Krishna Kanth.

Rashmika shared the photo and her break-up rumours with Vijay. The duo have been rumoured to be dating since a long time now. However, both of them have declined the same and maintained they are good friends on multiple instances. The duo’s rumoured romance initially gained traction when audiences witnessed their sizzling on-screen chemistry in hit films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. Since then, fans have been closely monitoring their off-screen interactions, leading to even more gossip about their alleged love affair.

Despite the duo’s constant denial of any romantic link, their regular public outings, vacations, and dinner dates continue to fuel the curiosity of their fans and the media.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting lineup of projects. She will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and is currently working on Pushpa: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun. In addition to that, she has films in the pipeline with Venky Kudumula, Nithiin, and an untitled venture with Dev Mohan.

Vijay Deverakonda, too, is keeping busy with his upcoming projects. He is all set to share the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi and has VD12 and an untitled film with the director of Geetha Govindam in the works.

first published:July 26, 2023, 19:41 IST
last updated:July 26, 2023, 19:41 IST