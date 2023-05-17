CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rashmika Mandanna Swiftly IGNORES Vijay Deverakonda's Fans Calling Her 'Vadina' aka Bhabhi; Watch
Rashmika Mandanna Swiftly IGNORES Vijay Deverakonda's Fans Calling Her 'Vadina' aka Bhabhi; Watch

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 16:17 IST

Hyderabad, India

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Vijay Deverakonda fans calling her 'Vadina.'

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Vijay Deverakonda fans calling her 'Vadina.'

Rashmika Mandanna blushes and swiftly moves past chants calling her 'vadina' aka sister-in-law at Vijay Deverakonda's brother's Anand's movie event.

Vijay Deverakonda’s fans were seen teasing Rashmika Mandanna at a recent song launch event. On Tuesday evening, Rashmika made her way to the song launch Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda’s upcoming Telugu film Baby. The actress joined the cast and crew on stage and even addressed fans, expressing her love and best wishes to the team. However, as she was speaking, fans began chanting ‘Vadina’, which means sister-in-law in Telugu.

Given the rumours that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are dating, fans decided to tease her and Anand. Speaking about the movie, the Dear Comrade actress said that she has always been a fan of Anand’s music sense. Soon after the statement, Rashmika was forced to stop her speech for a brief moment as she noticed that the crowd was trying to chant something. When she recognised the crowd was chanting ‘Vadina, Vadina (sister-in-law),’ she brushed it off with a laugh and continued speaking.

Watch the video below:

    Directed by Sai Rajesh, Baby stars Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead. The film has already released a few songs from the movie and they are already a hit among fans.

    Meanwhile, despite the dating rumours, Rashmika and Vijay maintain that they are just friends. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha a few months ago, Rashmika had shared that she’s very close to Vijay. “I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded,” she had said.

