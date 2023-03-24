Every year, the opening ceremony of IPL garners massive attention due to the performances by Bollywood stars. As the most loved cricket tournament gears up for another season, the buzz is that Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia are most likely to perform on the opening night and add glam to the event.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is all set to start its 16th season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. The much-awaited tournament will be returning to its ‘home-and-away’ format after the pandemic. The opening ceremony is also happening after a hiatus of almost four years.

According to InsideSport, a senior official said that while the opening ceremony is planned, it will be a short one. He added, “As the home and away format returns, we felt it was necessary to welcome back the home crowd with a ceremony. The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will see season’s fist game between GT and CSK on March 31 at 19:30 IST."

He also revealed that apart from Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia, Arijit Singh, Katrina Kaif, and Tiger Shroff might perform on the event night too. However, there has been no official confirmation of the performances.

The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be aired on the Star Sports channel. The broadcaster acquired the rights to the 2023 IPL season and will be showing all matches live. The digital rights of IPL 2023 have been sold to Viacom18 which will be providing free online streaming coverage through JioCinema.

The new season of the Indian Premier League will be starting off with Chennai Super Kings playing their first match against Gujarat Titans.

Coming back to Rashmika and Tamannaah, the former was last seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. She is currently busy filming Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Whereas, Tamannaah was last seen in Plan A Plan B with Riteish Deshmukh.

Read all the Latest Movies News here