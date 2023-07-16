Rashmika Mandanna Tears Up While Watching Baby with Vijay Deverakonda, Says 'The Scenes Are...'

Rashmika Mandanna was all praise for Anand Deverakonda’s new film Baby. Rashmika watched the film with rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda in Hyderabad and a day later, she took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she teared up while watching the film. Sharing her review, Rashmika said that she loved Baby and a few scenes moved her.

“I got to watch #babythemovie I teared up watching the performances so much that I think the scenes are going to be engraved in my heart for a long time.. I congratulate the team," she wrote.

Even in a video that surfaced soon after the special screening ended, Rashmika was seen teared up. The makers had organised a special screening on Thursday night and several prominent celebs including Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna attended it. Rashmika was spotted with tears in her eyes as she rushed to the lift and left the venue.

While Rashmika shared her review on Instagram on Saturday, Vijay said that he will take a few days before he opens up about his thoughts on the film. Speaking at the screening, Vijay Deverakonda said, “I don’t want to talk much about the film Baby. First of all, I thank all these crowds for coming here to watch the premiere. Inside the film, all these people including Anand, Viraj and Vaishnavi made me feel emotional and cry. I will talk about the film after 3-4 days at another event".

Baby stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles, with Sai Rajesh serving as the writer and director. Produced by SKN under the Geetha Arts and Mass Movie Makers banner, the movie has generated significant anticipation among audiences.

While all eyes were on Anand at the premiere, fans were also thrilled to see Rashmika and Vijay together amid break up rumours. Rashmika has been supporting the film at every opportunity she gets. She was seen at one of the song launches as well earlier this year.